175 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine of Rs 250,000 on 175 profiteers during last 48 hours.

According to official sources, special price control magistrates inspected 958 shops. As many as 175 shopkeepers were fined Rs 250,000 who found minting undue profit. Similarly, seven shopkeepers were put behind the bar after summary trial. FIRs were registered against three shops.