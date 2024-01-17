1750 Kg Prohibited, Substandard Food Items Recovered, Two Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday seized 1750 kg of prohibited and substandard food items during raids in Haripur and Nowshera.
Spokesman Food Authority said here that a team of Haripur food safety conducted raids on food-related businesses in Najeebullah and sealed a bakery unit over unhygienic conditions while recovering 250 kg of substandard sweets.
Similarly, in Nowshera, a team carried out actions against wholesalers in Pabi Bazaar, and recovered about 1500 kg of prohibited and substandard food items including pan masala, beverages, biscuits, Choran, spices, ketchup, coffees, chips, gelatin powder, tamarind, tea leaves, chocolates, bread and salt.
Shops were sealed and vendors were fined.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad police implement stringent security measures in high security zone15 minutes ago
-
Injured constable of Regi firing succumbs to injuries15 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned painter Abdul Rahman Chughtai observed55 minutes ago
-
Two accidents in Punjab claims many injured1 hour ago
-
Posters in IIOJK appeal people to pay tributes to massacre martyrs1 hour ago
-
Pharrell Williams brings Old West style to Paris2 hours ago
-
Two killed, 25 injured in accident3 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked violation of its air space by Iran11 hours ago
-
Afridi appointed Election Commissioner Balochistan12 hours ago
-
ECP considers election delay in constituencies over ongoing symbol changes12 hours ago
-
Poliovirus found in nine environmental samples12 hours ago
-
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges13 hours ago