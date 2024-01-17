1750 kg prohibited, substandard food items recovered, two shops sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday seized 1750 kg of prohibited and substandard food items during raids in Haripur and Nowshera.

Spokesman Food Authority said here that a team of Haripur food safety conducted raids on food-related businesses in Najeebullah and sealed a bakery unit over unhygienic conditions while recovering 250 kg of substandard sweets.

Similarly, in Nowshera, a team carried out actions against wholesalers in Pabi Bazaar, and recovered about 1500 kg of prohibited and substandard food items including pan masala, beverages, biscuits, Choran, spices, ketchup, coffees, chips, gelatin powder, tamarind, tea leaves, chocolates, bread and salt.

Shops were sealed and vendors were fined.