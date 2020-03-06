175,000 people registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers in Haripur: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said 175,000 people had been registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers of 15 districts under Kafalat programme during one month

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said 175,000 people had been registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers of 15 districts under Kafalat programme during one month.

She was talking to media after visiting Ehsas Nadra registration Centre here.

Sania said by the end of March, registration centers would start in all Tehsils of 55 districts where process would be made easy for women. The number of registration desk counters had also been increased from 3 to 5, she added.

Sania Nishtar said, "We want to facilitate masses and ease the registration process, we are utilizing all our resources in this regard, soon through SMS appointment service would also be started." The SAPM said women participation in Ehsas Nadra registration centers was encouraging, the government wanted to register maximum number of women to start their stipend.

Officials of Ehsas Nadra center briefed Sania Nishtar about the registration process and its working.

Later, she visited two payments centers, witnessed the payment process and talked to the beneficiary women.