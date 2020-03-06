UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

175,000 People Registered In Ehsas Nadra Registration Centers In Haripur: Sania Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

175,000 people registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers in Haripur: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said 175,000 people had been registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers of 15 districts under Kafalat programme during one month

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said 175,000 people had been registered in Ehsas Nadra registration centers of 15 districts under Kafalat programme during one month.

She was talking to media after visiting Ehsas Nadra registration Centre here.

Sania said by the end of March, registration centers would start in all Tehsils of 55 districts where process would be made easy for women. The number of registration desk counters had also been increased from 3 to 5, she added.

Sania Nishtar said, "We want to facilitate masses and ease the registration process, we are utilizing all our resources in this regard, soon through SMS appointment service would also be started." The SAPM said women participation in Ehsas Nadra registration centers was encouraging, the government wanted to register maximum number of women to start their stipend.

Officials of Ehsas Nadra center briefed Sania Nishtar about the registration process and its working.

Later, she visited two payments centers, witnessed the payment process and talked to the beneficiary women.

Related Topics

March Women SMS Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

31 minutes ago

Dow down 3.0% as virus fears overshadow good jobs ..

2 minutes ago

Workshop on dengue starts at Quaid-e-Azam Medical ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia Registers First Coronavirus Case - Health M ..

2 minutes ago

Ship Blocked in Italy's Naples Due to Suspected CO ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in France Exceeds 570, De ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.