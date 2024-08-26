175,000 Trees Planted Under Plant For Pakistan Programme In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) As many as 175,000 trees were planted across the district under Plant for Pakistan Initiative.
This was disclosed at a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bhawalpur Zaheer
Anwar Jappa here on Monday to review the maintenance and irrigation of plants.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the officials concerned to ensure
100 percent target of planting trees under Plant for Pakistan. He stressed for planting
plants in school grounds, vacant areas, and health department centers, with regular
watering and care. He also urged the officials of various organizations to plant trees
in their respective institutions.
Briefing the meeting, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan said that
tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan Initiative was in progress in the district.
He mentioned
that a digital record of the activities related to afforestation was being compiled, with designated
focal persons providing services on a daily basis regarding planting.
President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Zulfiqar Maan, Additional
Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana
Ramchand, Director General PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta,
Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed,
DFO Forestry Extension Shahid Hameed, CEO education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, DHO, and
other officials attended the meeting while Assistant Commissioners of relevant tehsils participated
in the meeting through video link.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security20 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP50 minutes ago
-
City observes scattered rain1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta1 hour ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister1 hour ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana2 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented2 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..2 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition2 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool2 hours ago