175,000 trees planted under Plant for Pakistan Programme in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) As many as 175,000 trees were planted across the district under Plant for Pakistan Initiative.

This was disclosed at a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bhawalpur Zaheer

Anwar Jappa here on Monday to review the maintenance and irrigation of plants.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the officials concerned to ensure

100 percent target of planting trees under Plant for Pakistan. He stressed for planting

plants in school grounds, vacant areas, and health department centers, with regular

watering and care. He also urged the officials of various organizations to plant trees

in their respective institutions.

Briefing the meeting, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan said that

tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan Initiative was in progress in the district.

He mentioned

that a digital record of the activities related to afforestation was being compiled, with designated

focal persons providing services on a daily basis regarding planting.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Zulfiqar Maan, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana

Ramchand, Director General PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javed Bhatta,

Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed,

DFO Forestry Extension Shahid Hameed, CEO education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, DHO, and

other officials attended the meeting while Assistant Commissioners of relevant tehsils participated

in the meeting through video link.