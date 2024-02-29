Open Menu

1,753 Cops Deputed To Check Kite-flying

Published February 29, 2024

1,753 cops deputed to check kite-flying

The Police Department has chalked out a comprehensive strategy and deputed 1,753 cops to check kite-flying across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Police Department has chalked out a comprehensive strategy and deputed 1,753 cops to check kite-flying across the district.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, said in a statement on Thursday that kite-flying was dangerous act which posed serious threats to the lives and properties of the masses. Therefore, police evolved a comprehensive strategy to take strict action against the accused involved in manufacturing, sale, purchase and flying kites.

In this connection, Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations were directed to make announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques that the people including youth and teenagers found involved in kite-flying would not be tolerated. The circle officers would also remain in contact with the monitoring teams through megaphone for taking action against the accused without any discrimination, he added.

Police spokesman that the police have so far arrested 724 accused along with 68,364 kites, 1,691 bundles of string and other paraphernalia from different parts of Faisalabad and registered 687 cases against them.

Giving some details, he said that City Police nabbed 662 accused along with 63,452 kites, 1,603 string bundles and a number of bags of raw material and chemical packets.

Similarly, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police also unearthed a kite factory and arrested an accused Bilal Arshad from the spot besides seizing machines, nylon bundles, chemically-coated string bundles, dozens of kites and other material, he added.

