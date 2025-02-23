Open Menu

1,757 People Arrested For Violating Kite-flying Ban

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

1,757 people arrested for violating kite-flying ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The police have arrested 1,757 people and registered 1,717 cases over violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the Punjab province this year so far.

A spokesperson for the police said on Sunday that 415,516 kites and 13,643 spinning wheels were recovered, and challans of 1,344 cases were submitted to courts for further legal action.

In Lahore, 451 people were arrested, 453 cases were registered, 19,244 kites and 700 string rolls were recovered.

