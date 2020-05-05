UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

175812.9 Ton Wheat Procured In Faisalabad Division

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:57 PM

175812.9 ton wheat procured in Faisalabad division

The food department has so far purchased 175812.9 ton wheat from Faisalabad division, showing 29.67 percent target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The food department has so far purchased 175812.9 ton wheat from Faisalabad division, showing 29.67 percent target.

Deputy Director Food Faisalabad Division Sardar Saifullah Joiya told APP on Tuesday that 32852.65 ton wheat has so far been purchased from district Faisalabad, 29102.

25 ton from Toba Tek Singh, 92673.5 ton from Jhang and 21184.5 tons from Chiniot district.

He said that 40 wheat procurement centers had been set up across the division where anti corona arrangements were also made besides displaying informative banners so that visitors could adopt preventive measures against coronavirus before entering into procurement center.

