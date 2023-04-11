1.75m people provided free flour in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said more than 1.75 million people had so far been provided free flour bags in Faisalabad. After visiting various flour distribution centers here on Tuesday, he said that tight security and administrative arrangements were made for distribution of flour in a fair and transparent manner.

He also went various distribution points of flour centers Iqbal Stadium Life Qila Marquee and Hockey Stadiumand directed the center management to speed up the distribution process.