176 Arrested On Violation Of Section 144
Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:00 PM
The police arrested 176 persons from various parts of the city here on the charge of violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) during past 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested 176 persons from various parts of the city here on the charge of violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) during past 24 hours.
A police spokesman said Tuesday that violators were arrested from islam Nagar, Rahim Town, Shadab Pulli, Jhang Bazaar, Gulfishan Chowk, Kausar Abad, Gulberg Road, Sadar Bazaar, Saleem Chowk, Jhal Khannuana, Jaranwala Road, Chak no.131-RB, Hussainia Chowk, Nalka Stop, Zulfiqar Colony, Waris Pura, Jilani Pura, Bukhari Chowk, D-Type Colony, Gaushala, Quaid-e-Azam Market, Muzaffar Colony, Chak No.
215-RB, Chak No.214-RB, Chak No.60-JB, City Jaranwala, Sitiana, Chak No.283-GB, Chak No.266-RB, Chak No.76-RB, Makkoana, Chak No.61-RB, Chak No.69-RB, Chak No.60-RB, Chak No.98-Rb, Chak No.418-GB, Tandla, Garh, Mamonkanjan, Chak No.447-RB Sammundri City, etc.
They were found involved in various kinds of violations such as keeping shops open, arranging functions etc. Further investigation was in progress.