UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

176 Arrested On Violation Of Section 144

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

176 arrested on violation of section 144

The police arrested 176 persons from various parts of the city here on the charge of violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested 176 persons from various parts of the city here on the charge of violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that violators were arrested from islam Nagar, Rahim Town, Shadab Pulli, Jhang Bazaar, Gulfishan Chowk, Kausar Abad, Gulberg Road, Sadar Bazaar, Saleem Chowk, Jhal Khannuana, Jaranwala Road, Chak no.131-RB, Hussainia Chowk, Nalka Stop, Zulfiqar Colony, Waris Pura, Jilani Pura, Bukhari Chowk, D-Type Colony, Gaushala, Quaid-e-Azam Market, Muzaffar Colony, Chak No.

215-RB, Chak No.214-RB, Chak No.60-JB, City Jaranwala, Sitiana, Chak No.283-GB, Chak No.266-RB, Chak No.76-RB, Makkoana, Chak No.61-RB, Chak No.69-RB, Chak No.60-RB, Chak No.98-Rb, Chak No.418-GB, Tandla, Garh, Mamonkanjan, Chak No.447-RB Sammundri City, etc.

They were found involved in various kinds of violations such as keeping shops open, arranging functions etc. Further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Road Jhang Progress Jaranwala Gulberg Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

21 seconds ago

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

30 minutes ago

Operations at Karachi Port Trust continue to ensur ..

27 seconds ago

Governor Mohammad Sarwar launches anti-choronaviru ..

28 seconds ago

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges people to confine themselv ..

30 seconds ago

Children health top priority: CP&WB chairperson

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.