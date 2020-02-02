176 Chinese working in Bahawalpur division found safe after screened for corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 176 Chinese performing various professional duties in different parts of Bahawalpur Division have been screened for coronavirus and none of them was found to carry the virus.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal, no Chinese has arrived from China in the last two weeks.

He said that Chinese are working on different projects in the division and it is being ensured that they and their co-workers remain safe from coronavirus.

He said that special wards have been set up at hospitals of Bahawalpur division for the patients of the fatal virus. He told that no case of coronavirus has yet been reported in the division, however, all the precautionary measures are being observed to avoid the virus.