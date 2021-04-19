UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

176 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:21 PM

176 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department spokesperson, 5,177 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that so far 741 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic. He further said that total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 4,733 while 10,956 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 including 26 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 37 including 21 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 3,104 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fakhar chairs meeting review wheat output, cotton ..

4 minutes ago

KP Govt to present proposed amendments in Child Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi University announces result of B.P.ED annu ..

4 minutes ago

ATC awards 5 years imprisonment to accused in expl ..

4 minutes ago

Renowned poet, ex Controller Radio Nawab Ali passe ..

6 minutes ago

Uptick in mass shootings in America 'a public heal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.