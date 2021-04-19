176 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department spokesperson, 5,177 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that so far 741 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic. He further said that total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 4,733 while 10,956 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 including 26 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 37 including 21 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 3,104 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.