176 Quarantine Centers With Capacity To Accommodate 4, 400 People Established In KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:25 PM

As many as 176 quarantine centers with the capacity of accommodating more than 4,400 people have been established in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 176 quarantine centers with the capacity of accommodating more than 4,400 people have been established in 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP on Friday that 422 suspects of coronavirus have been quarantined in these centres.

In Peshawar, a total of seven quarantine centres were established where suspects of coronavirus are being kept.

One quarantine has been setup at Doranpor Peshawar where 146 people were quarantined.

Similarly, 195 houses at Welfare Trust Colony Badabair, seven houses at Shaheen Colony Bara Road and one house at Bashirabad were declared quarantine.

Likewise, 17 houses were declared quarantine at Phase-3 Hayatabad, 25 houses on Canal Road and 50 houses at Karkhano market.

The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department KP in a statement here Friday said three coronavirus positive cases were detected in Nowshera district including two persons tested positive in Badrashi village and one in a tableeghi group member, Muhammad Yameen (55).

Two persons, who were tested positive are Zahid Khan (40) and Bilal Shah (22) at village Badrashi in Nowshera.

The locked down of Badrashi village were completed and teams dispatched for collection of sampling.

More than 515 medical staff have been deployed in these quarantine centres to take care of the suspected patients.

The Spokesman of Relief Department said Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) KP has dispatched 5, 000 safety kits to the districts administration and other concerned departments including health workers to combat Corona virus in the province.

The kits include suit masks, surgical caps, gloves and other life saving equipment.

Likewise, 10,000 more kits would be provided to concerned departments soon.

PDMA has already provided 750 litres sanitizers to the concerned departments.

