1763 More Persons Receive Anti-COVID Shots In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Monday reached 680,775 with the inoculation of 1763 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, 30,966 health workers while 648,046 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the District Health Authority has registered 14 new infections during the last 24 hours including 13 of Rawalpindi and one from outside the district.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 3 belonged to Rawal Town, 5 Potohar town, 3 Rawalpindi Cantt, 2 Taxila and one from Bahawalpur. "Presently, 36 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 11 in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 8 in Institute of Urology and 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ", the report said. The report elaborated that one patient was on the ventilator in critical condition 12 stable and 23 in moderate condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

