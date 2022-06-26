1766 Corona patients died in RWP,46,777 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 46,777 coronavirus cases having positive symptoms had been recorded, while 1766 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic from April 2020 to June 26, 2022, in the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq told APP that 13 more were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Among the new patients, eight arrived from the Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from Rawal town, she added.

Presently, the number of active cases was 96 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

She updated that 45,346 patients had been discharged after recovery.

Dr Lubna informed that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,335 were Rawalpindi's residents, while 431 belonged outside districts.

In addition, the CEO told that as many as 6,913,145 people, including 44,797 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021".

During the last 24 hours,1,013 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent.

