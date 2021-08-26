UrduPoint.com

1.76m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1.76 million (1,764,162) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 1,403,411 citizens had been given the first dose while 312,146 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 28,804 health workers were also given the first dose while 19,801 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 142,612 first doses and 95,074 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

