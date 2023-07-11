Open Menu

176th Meeting Of IBCC To Be Held From July 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The 176th meeting of the Inter-Board Committee for Chairmen (IBCC) comprising education boards across the country to be held herer from July 13 to14 to achieve a fair measure of uniformity of academic evaluation and curricular standards.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta will host the national level meeting of education boards for the first time in history, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ijaz Azeem Baloch presided the meeting of officers of the board in connection with the preparations regarding the holding the IBCC meeting.

He said that a total of 21 agenda points including issuance of result card under a uniform format, implementation of grading system instead of marks, teaching of Holy Quran for Muslim students in Matric and intermediate in the light of Supreme Court decision, decisions related to administrative matters including the election of the Chairman of the Inter-Board sports Committee will be discussed in the meeting.

He said that the implementation of the grading system would end the marking race and students would be able to get positions based on merit.

He said the grading system was operative in the Federal board, but the remote areas of the country were facing difficulties due to the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities, but now the provinces were also following the grading system.

Due to the uniform result card format in all provinces, the educational documents would have the same importance and recognition across the country, he added.

