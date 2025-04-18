177 Afghans’ Families Repatriated Through Torkham Border: Home Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghans Citizens Cards (ACC) and Proofs of Registration (PORs) holders and illegally stayed Afghans continued from Khyber Pakthunkhwa and 177 more such families were repatriated through Torkham border on Thursday.
According to the KP Home Department statement here, these families include 283 male, 268 female and 889 children.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has requested KP Govt to make arrangements for repatriation of 240 illegal afghans/ACC holders arriving from Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Attock on Friday for their smooth return to their home country through Torkham border.
These foreigners were being provided free transport, food, water and other necessary facilities from Landikotal holding camp upto Torkhum border.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health ..2 minutes ago
-
Seminar focuses on district polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Traders call for boycott of Israeli products2 minutes ago
-
Egypt to extend support in fight against Hepatitis2 minutes ago
-
KP Petroleum Dealers Association praises crackdown on illegal fuel stations2 minutes ago
-
AJK commends role of local journalist bodies to disperse protest march2 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities reviewed at DHQ2 minutes ago
-
177 Afghans’ families repatriated through Torkham border: Home Dept2 minutes ago
-
NUML all set to host 5-day Spring Festival 2025 from April 213 minutes ago
-
AC Sialkot visits Kharota Syedan Girls School3 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz hosts prominent overseas Pakistanis to review IT, AI advancements at ICB, G-6/33 minutes ago
-
PPP convenes meeting to evolve strategy against Mines & Mineral Bill 20253 minutes ago