177 Afghans’ families repatriated through Torkham border: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghans Citizens Cards (ACC) and Proofs of Registration (PORs) holders and illegally stayed Afghans continued from Khyber Pakthunkhwa and 177 more such families were repatriated through Torkham border on Thursday.

According to the KP Home Department statement here, these families include 283 male, 268 female and 889 children.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has requested KP Govt to make arrangements for repatriation of 240 illegal afghans/ACC holders arriving from Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Attock on Friday for their smooth return to their home country through Torkham border.

These foreigners were being provided free transport, food, water and other necessary facilities from Landikotal holding camp upto Torkhum border.