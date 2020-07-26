177 corona cases reported in KP during last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll of corona victims has ascended to 1178 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 177 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours.

According to Health Department here Sunday, two persons lost life fighting the virus in Peshawar and the number of recoveries in Peshawar till date is 9513.

The count of recoveries in the province till date is 27119 and the total number of affected persons is 33397.