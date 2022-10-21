UrduPoint.com

177 Dengue Patients Admitted To Allied Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

177 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 177 dengue patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 128 belonged to the Rawalpindi district.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday informed that 63 patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 61 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that 55 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, including 21 from Potohar town urban area,12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 11 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment, Gujjar Khan and Taxila city, while one of each case arrived from Taxila rural and Kahutta.

The Health Officer informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH while the total tally recorded 3,910 cases.

He said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae./395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Taxila Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

9 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

21 minutes ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.