177 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 177 dengue patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 128 belonged to the Rawalpindi district.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday informed that 63 patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 61 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that 55 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, including 21 from Potohar town urban area,12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 11 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment, two from Taxila Cantonment, Gujjar Khan and Taxila city, while one of each case arrived from Taxila rural and Kahutta.

The Health Officer informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH while the total tally recorded 3,910 cases.

He said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. However, he advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae were found in their houses, as the government alone cannot check the spread of dengue larvae./395