177 individuals, 48 shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday fined 177 individuals and 48 shopkeepers during a crackdown on Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a press release issued here.

The crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs has been launched on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood.

In this connection, the officers of district administration inspected various schools and bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and sealed two private schools over violation of SOPs while a wedding hall was sealed and its manager was arrested over violation of restrictions.

Furthermore, the officers of district administration also inspected BRT stations and buses and fined 177 individuals for not wearing safety masks. Similarly, 48 shopkeepers were also fined in different localities of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that a crackdown on violators of Corona preventive SOPs is continued in the district. He appealed the people to follow SOPs in bazaars and wear safety masks.

He has also directed transporters for strict adherence to officially announced Corona SOPs and extension of cooperation to administration to arrest spread of the virus.