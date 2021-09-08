UrduPoint.com

177 Individuals, 48 Shopkeepers Fined Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

177 individuals, 48 shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday fined 177 individuals and 48 shopkeepers during a crackdown on Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a press release issued here.

The crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs has been launched on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood.

In this connection, the officers of district administration inspected various schools and bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and sealed two private schools over violation of SOPs while a wedding hall was sealed and its manager was arrested over violation of restrictions.

Furthermore, the officers of district administration also inspected BRT stations and buses and fined 177 individuals for not wearing safety masks. Similarly, 48 shopkeepers were also fined in different localities of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that a crackdown on violators of Corona preventive SOPs is continued in the district. He appealed the people to follow SOPs in bazaars and wear safety masks.

He has also directed transporters for strict adherence to officially announced Corona SOPs and extension of cooperation to administration to arrest spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage

Recent Stories

New edition of Zayed Charity Marathon to be held i ..

New edition of Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York

4 minutes ago
 PCB and TransGroup International to partner for bi ..

PCB and TransGroup International to partner for bilateral home series

8 minutes ago
 Emirates strengthens commitment to South Africa wi ..

Emirates strengthens commitment to South Africa with further expansion of operat ..

19 minutes ago
 78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

1 hour ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.