177 MNAs Repose Trust In PM: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

177 MNAs repose trust in PM: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said about 177 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties reposed their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said about 177 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties reposed their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Only one or two MNAs could not attend the meeting as they were on their way to Islamabad, he said talking to the media after the meeting of parliamentary parties of PTI and allies at the Parliament House.

The minister said the prime minister would get vote of confidence on Saturday and after that his position would be further strengthened.

The PTI would also win the upcoming elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, he added.

The minister said the PTI had taken practical steps to eradicate the culture of votes' buying in total negation of the moral values, which also sullied the image and reputation of parliamentarians.

A senator elected through the use of wealth would have only priority of minting money by hook or by crook, he opined.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI was striving to bring transparency in the electoral process, but it could not succeed in rectifying the flaws in laws to that effect due to the hypocrisy of opposition parties.

Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party had already agreed in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) to amend the law for holding the Senate polls in a free and transparent manner, but backtracked from their commitment for their vested interests.

Their politics, he said, revolved around personal interests and money. It was PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, who had had first bought the loyalties of legislators in 1985 by using money and plots, and that politics he and his cronies were pursuing till today.

