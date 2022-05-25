UrduPoint.com

177 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

177 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 177 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 3,32,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 5.8 million fine was imposed while three cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, H ..

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS Drugs With Russia - Mi ..

26 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for ..

UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for Downing Street Lockdown Parti ..

28 seconds ago
 PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

1 hour ago
 EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Busine ..

EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Businessmen Since February 24

29 seconds ago
 Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Irani ..

Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Iranian Partners - Top Official

31 seconds ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuanc ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuance of Russian Passports - Offic ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.