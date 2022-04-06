177 shopkeepers fined for violating official prices

City administration on Wednesday fined 177 shopkeepers with Rs 0.87 million for overcharging the consumers, violating the officially fixed prices of food items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :City administration on Wednesday fined 177 shopkeepers with Rs 0.87 million for overcharging the consumers, violating the officially fixed prices of food items.

According to the reports submitted to the Commissioner Karachi, as many as 48 shopkeepers were fined in district East, 47 in South, 27 in Malir, 17 in Central 15 in West, 12 in Keamari and 11 in Korangi.

The price checking was supervised by Deputy Commissioners in their jurisdictions.