UrduPoint.com

177 Shopkeepers Fined For Violating Official Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 09:13 PM

177 shopkeepers fined for violating official prices

City administration on Wednesday fined 177 shopkeepers with Rs 0.87 million for overcharging the consumers, violating the officially fixed prices of food items

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :City administration on Wednesday fined 177 shopkeepers with Rs 0.87 million for overcharging the consumers, violating the officially fixed prices of food items.

According to the reports submitted to the Commissioner Karachi, as many as 48 shopkeepers were fined in district East, 47 in South, 27 in Malir, 17 in Central 15 in West, 12 in Keamari and 11 in Korangi.

The price checking was supervised by Deputy Commissioners in their jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Karachi Price Korangi Malir Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir o ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir on NAB plea

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpu ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

2 minutes ago
 EFU-PAF, Asean victorious in Islamabad Club Champi ..

EFU-PAF, Asean victorious in Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

2 minutes ago
 US to Stay Away From G20 Meetings If Russia Presen ..

US to Stay Away From G20 Meetings If Russia Present - Treasury Secretary

3 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Memb ..

New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Members Not About Emotions - State ..

9 minutes ago
 EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passpor ..

EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passports'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.