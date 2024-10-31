1774 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering In Oct
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs 9,834,500 fine on 1774 shopkeepers accused of profiteering and hoarding during the last month.
It was disclosed in a meeting held to review the price controlling campaign under the chair Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday.
While addressing,the Deputy Commissioner said that GPS based app was being used to monitor the performance of price magistrates in the district.
He directed the price magistrates to ensure display of price list at a prominent place in all the shops.
Deputy Commissioner said that they should regularly check the grocery and general stores as well as tandoors, bakeries and chicken shops in their limits and ensure the supply of food items to the public at fixed rates.
Deputy Commissioner said that consumers should immediately file complaints on Punjab price apps about hoarders and illegal profiteers so that immediate and indiscriminate action would be taken.
He said that consumers should check the price list and insist on purchasing food items at fixed prices.
