1,777 people died of Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Since the pandemic, as many as 1,777 people have lost their battle for life out of the total 47,744 Coronavirus cases reported in the Rawalpindi district.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,341 were Rawalpindi residents, while 436 belonged outside districts.

The report updated that 46,401 patients had been discharged after recovery, with 42,769 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

The report added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District health authority informed that one patient arrived from the Rawal town area last day while two patients were quarantined at homes.