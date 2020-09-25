178 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Friday in the province while the number of cases reached 98,864 after registration of 178 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,229.

The P&SHD confirmed that 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, 48 in Rawalpindi,one in Chakwal , 18 in Gujranwala, three in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, nine in Nankana Sahib, four in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, one in Vehari,one in Chineot, four in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, four in Bahawalpur, two in Lodharan, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Muzaffargarh, four in Sahiwal and three case have been reported in Okara districts.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,195,559 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,197 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department has also urged the masses to follow the SOPs for theirprotection and cover their faces with masks.