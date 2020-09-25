UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

178 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

178 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported on Friday in the province while the number of cases reached 98,864 after registration of 178 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far a total number of deaths has been recorded 2,229.

The P&SHD confirmed that 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, 48 in Rawalpindi,one in Chakwal , 18 in Gujranwala, three in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, nine in Nankana Sahib, four in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, one in Vehari,one in Chineot, four in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, four in Bahawalpur, two in Lodharan, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Muzaffargarh, four in Sahiwal and three case have been reported in Okara districts.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,195,559 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,197 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department has also urged the masses to follow the SOPs for theirprotection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Chakwal Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Vehari

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

7 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

39 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

53 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

28 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.