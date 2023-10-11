178 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) As many as 178 new cases of dengue were reported in the province on Wednesday as per

the latest data of the health department.

This year, a total of 5,895 confirmed dengue cases had been reported in the province.

Lahore leads the tally with 2,316 cases, closely followed by Rawalpindi with 1,673 cases,

Multan with 661, Gujranwala with 303, and Faisalabad with 260 cases.

The situation remains serious, with an additional 76 new cases reported in Lahore,

38 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Multan, 13 in Gujranwala, and nine in Faisalabad. During the

last 24 hours, Kasur recorded four new cases, Sargodha three, while two new cases were

reported from Lodhran.

Attock, Chakwal, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan,

Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Pakpatan confirmed each one case.

Currently, 139 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab,

with 60 of them hospitalized in Lahore alone.

Secretary of Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan urged people to maintain clean and dry surroundings

as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.