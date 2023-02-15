178 nomination papers filed for by-election on 16 NA seats of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A total of 178 nomination papers have been filed for the second phase of by-election on 16 vacant National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled to be held on March 19, 2023, said a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) here on Wednesday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would be completed by February 18.

Appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers could be filed till February 22, 2023 while Appellate Tribunals will dispose-off the appeals till February 27, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be issued on February 28, 2023 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 1, 2023.

The final list of candidates would be issued on March 2, 2023 and the election symbols would also be allotted to them on the same day. The seats have become vacant due to the resignations of PTI legislators.