178 shopkeepers arrested, 152 shops sealed over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Saturday arrested 178 shopkeepers and sealed 152 shops in a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The sealed shops were included estate offices, stationery, electronics, mobile phones, tailors and beauty parlours while a swimming on Ring Road, a market on Phandu Road and moonlight bakery were also sealed.

The officers of district administration along with Police and Pakistan Army's personnel are visiting bazaars to inspect and ensure the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in the district.

The sealed business facilities include a swimming pool on Ring Road, a market on Phandu Road, an Estate Office on Warsak Road, stationery, electric, mobile and tailoring shops and beauty parlours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon the trading community to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs including the use of safety masks, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.