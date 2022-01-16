UrduPoint.com

178 Smoky Vehicles Challaned In Dec 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 178 vehicles, impounded 93 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 186,000 on violators across the district in December 2021.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, district regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that 1,079 vehicles were checked by setting up pickets in different areas of the district, out of which, 178 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 93 were impounded and imposed a total fine of Rs 186,000 on vehicles owners.

He said a number of vehicles were challaned for violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs), overloading and overcharging.

He said that citizens should keep their vehicles in order, otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

