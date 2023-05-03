UrduPoint.com

1781 Outlaws Arrested During April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 10:18 PM

The police claimed to have arrested 1781 outlaws including 478 proclaimed offenders and 341 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad during April 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 1781 outlaws including 478 proclaimed offenders and 341 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad during April 2023.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police nabbed 349 illegal weapon holders and recovered 311 pistols, 18 rifles, 5 guns, 9 Kalashnikovs, 5 repeaters, one revolver and 1476 bullets/cartridges from their possession during last one month.

Similarly, the police also arrested 369 drug traffickers and recovered 161.699 kilograms (kg) charas, 1.4 kg heroin, 5.710 kg opium, 4.58 kg poppy dust and 3619 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 100 gamblers during this period, he added.

