1786 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Ongoing Month In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

1786 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1786 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in the ongoing month, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.

2 million units from December 01 to 18, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 37.5 million was imposed as fine on power Pilferers and registered FIRs against 52 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

