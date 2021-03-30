UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17861 Confirmed Active COVID-19 Cases Reported; 14 On Vent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

17861 confirmed active COVID-19 cases reported; 14 on vent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :With an addition of 181 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total cases have reached to 17861 including 16358 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1503 from other districts.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration here Tuesday, 15134 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 4487 including 2687 were quarantined at homes and 1800 in isolation.

"Presently 195 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,33 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,113 in Institute of Urology,20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Rukhsana Memorial Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital " he added.

It updated that patients reported during last 24 hours, 25 belonged to Rawal Town,47 Potohar town,46 Rawalpindi cant,29 Gujar khan,9 Taxila,3 Murree,22, Kahuta,2 Kotli Sattian,4 Kalar Syedan,11 Islamabad, 2 Chakwal, and one from Sahiwal, Attock and Kahuta each.

The report elaborated that 14 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 97 stable, and 84 in moderate condition while 8 died during the last 24 hours with 6 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2 others.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Sahiwal Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From

Recent Stories

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

22 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

22 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

37 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

29 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.