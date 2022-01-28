UrduPoint.com

1787 IGP Complaint Center Committed To Resolve Grievances Of Citizens: IGP

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

1787 IGP Complaint Center committed to resolve grievances of citizens: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said monitoring system is being activated to make the performance of 1787 IGP Complaint Center more efficient.

The IG Punjab said if citizens had any complaint against any police official, they may contact 1787 IGP Complaint Center without any hesitation.

He directed that every application received by call, SMS, e-mail or post on 1787 IGP Complaint Center and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal (PMDU) should be resolved at the earliest.

The IG said immediate action should be taken in redressal of other grievances, including delay in registration of cases, change of investigation.

A spokesperson Punjab Police said more than 98 per cent complaints had been resolved, adding thatfrom January 1 to December 31, 1787 IGP Complaints Cell received a total 125,092 calls out ofwhich 122,841 were resolved while the remaining 2,251 are in process.

