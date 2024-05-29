Open Menu

1788 Power Pilferers Booked During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

1788 power pilferers booked during crackdown

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) District administration on Wednesday have registered First Information Report (FIRs) against 1788 power pilferers during the ongoing crackdown against pilferers launched by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), police, revenue department and district administration across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the crackdown, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Mansoor Ahmed said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against power pilferers to minimize losses.

He said that police, Mepco and revenue teams would be continue joint for action against pilferers on daily basis.

The DC was informed that 1788 power pilferers have been booked during the crackdown while fine over 28.6 Rs was also imposed on the pilferers across the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dost Muhammad, XEN Mepco Sanaullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Sifaat Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Police Company Fine

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

2 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

2 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

4 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

5 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

9 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

18 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan