1788 power pilferers booked during crackdown

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) District administration on Wednesday have registered First Information Report (FIRs) against 1788 power pilferers during the ongoing crackdown against pilferers launched by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), police, revenue department and district administration across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on the crackdown, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Mansoor Ahmed said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against power pilferers to minimize losses.

He said that police, Mepco and revenue teams would be continue joint for action against pilferers on daily basis.

The DC was informed that 1788 power pilferers have been booked during the crackdown while fine over 28.6 Rs was also imposed on the pilferers across the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dost Muhammad, XEN Mepco Sanaullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Sifaat Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Amir and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.