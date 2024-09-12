Open Menu

179 Assistants, Senior Assistants Of Lahore Police Regularized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

179 assistants, senior assistants of Lahore police regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Lahore Police has regularized 179 Police Station Assistants (PSAs) and Senior Station Assistants (SSAs).

The decision was made by a board Chaired by the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana which included SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoush Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, and SP Security Headquarters Khalid Mahmood Afzal.

The CCPO Lahore congratulated the newly regularized officers and staff, emphasizing that regularization based on merit and seniority is a fundamental right of every employee and should be granted without delay.

He added that steps are being taken to prioritize time-scale promotions and regularization for employees.

He urged all unit heads to hold regular meetings to facilitate the regularization process for their respective officers and staff. He also advised the newly regularized employees to perform their duties with dedication, focus on professional matters, and adopt public service as their guiding principle.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station All Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

27 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan