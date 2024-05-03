179 incidents of terrorism reported from KP in 2024: CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Department on Friday issued a report on the incidents of terrorism and operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current year.

According to the CTD report, 179 incidents of terrorism were reported this year, while 91 terrorists were killed in police encounters.

It reported 10 attacks on polio teams, adding that as many as 1002 intelligence base operations were conducted against terrorists this year.

The report said, 60 terrorist incidents in January, 38 in February, 33 in March and 48 in April were recorded.

Similarly, 91 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire this year, in which the highest number of 31 terrorists were killed in February.

It is further stated in the report that 19 terrorists were killed in DI Khan and 14 in North Waziristan, 16 most wanted terrorists including Mohsin Qadir, Azmatullah and Faridullah.

The police recovered 247 kg of explosives including two suicide jackets and 36 hand grenades.

The CTD set head money of Rs 13.1 million on 11 most wanted terrorists involved in recent attacks.

