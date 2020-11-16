UrduPoint.com
179 Power Pilferers Caught, Rs 6.92m Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 179 power pilferers and recovered Rs 6.92 million from them during the current month.

Additional Director Fesco Tahir Sheikh said on Monday that the teams of power utility accompanying task forces conducted raids at different places in five operation circles.

The Fesco teams issued detection bills worth Rs 12.26 million to the power pilferers while FIRs were registered against 17 them.

He said that the teams checked 7056 meters and found 179 consumers stealing electricity during this period.

