Open Menu

17906 Parents Refuse Polio Vaccination To Children In KP: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

17906 parents refuse polio vaccination to children in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The number of parents refusing anti-polio drops to their children decreased considerably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 54416 to 17906 during the recent campaign carried out in April.

According to the official report issued here, as many as 8,231 parents refused polio drops to children in Peshawar, 4202 in Bannu, 327 in Charsadda, two in Hangu, 450 in Khyber, 549 in Kohat, 464 in Kurram, 1317 in Lakki Marwat, 976 in Mardan, three in Nowshera, nine in Swabi, 202 in Tank, 783 in Waziristan and 330 in Lower Waziristan.

During the last polio campaign, the target of immunizing children was 4.32 million in specific districts, it said adding that 3.95 million children were vaccinated.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Lakki Marwat Swabi Tank April From Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

5 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

17 minutes ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

24 minutes ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

30 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

15 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan