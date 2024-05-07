17906 Parents Refuse Polio Vaccination To Children In KP: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The number of parents refusing anti-polio drops to their children decreased considerably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 54416 to 17906 during the recent campaign carried out in April.
According to the official report issued here, as many as 8,231 parents refused polio drops to children in Peshawar, 4202 in Bannu, 327 in Charsadda, two in Hangu, 450 in Khyber, 549 in Kohat, 464 in Kurram, 1317 in Lakki Marwat, 976 in Mardan, three in Nowshera, nine in Swabi, 202 in Tank, 783 in Waziristan and 330 in Lower Waziristan.
During the last polio campaign, the target of immunizing children was 4.32 million in specific districts, it said adding that 3.95 million children were vaccinated.
APP/adi
