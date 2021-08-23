1,791,039 COVID-19 doses administered;122 new infections reported in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,791,039 people including 38,981 health workers and 1,752,058 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Monday,122 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 33,281 in the district.

As per the latest data, thirty-one cases were reported from Rawal Town, seventeen from Potohar town, twenty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar Khan, three from Kalar Syeda, four from Taxila, nine from AJK, seven from Attock, six from Chakwal, ten from Islamabad, three from Abbottabad and one each from Kahutta, Khushab, KPK, Mandi Bahudin and Multan.

"Presently 223 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 49 in Holy Family Hospital,28 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,86 in Institute of Urology,51 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal hospital, two each in District Headquarter and Hearts International hospital while one was admitted in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 30,693 patients were discharged after recovery while 3477 were quarantined including 1887 at home and 1590 in isolation. The report said that 11 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,85 stable and 127 on oxygen.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 13.02 per cent in the district, it added.