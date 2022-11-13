17,918 candidates appear in entry test for medical colleges at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 17,918 students appear in entrance test for admission in medical colleges in 27 centres, made at Bahauddin Zakariya University, here on Sunday.

According to BZU spokesperson, the administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) made extensive arrangements for the sitting of the families, accompanying the candidates.

A special traffic and security plan was evolved for the facility of the visitors. Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto also visited the centre. Focal Person Dr Farrukh Arslan and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.