17,983 cases registered over violation of Section 144 in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Police have established 1,393 pickets across province where 138,189 vehicles and 324,831 motorcycles have been checked since March 16 when a partial lockdown was imposed in the country.

At the pickets, 701,436 people were checked and 416,724 of them were released after issuance of a warning. Security bonds were secured from 31,098 citizens and 27,207 were arrested after registration of 17,983 FIRs [first information reports] over violation of Section 144. As many as 18,113 people were released on bail, while action was taken against 3,499 shops and 216 restaurants.

Also, 382 cases were registered over hoarding and legal action was initiated against 456 accused.

During the crackdown, 479,825-kg wheat, 313,065-kg rice, 203,301 masks, 999 sanitisers and 116,525 other food items were recovered from the hoarders. The police teams also created awareness among 172,778 citizens and provided assistance to 115,220 people. Collectively, 1,486 people were nominated in 825 FIRs whereas legal action was taken against 260 shops and three restaurants.

During the crackdown under the Hoarding Act, 14 cases were registered during the last 24 hours and legal action had been taken against 22 persons and 14 of them were arrested.

The police teams provided coronavirus awareness to 5,365 citizens and 1,985 others were provided assistance.