17983 FIRs Registered Over Violation Of Section 144 In Province

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

17983 FIRs registered over violation of Section 144 in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Police teams established 1393 pickets where 138189 vehicles and 324831 motorcycles have been checked in operation started from March 16.

On these police pickets among 701436 checked citizens 416724 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 31098 citizens, whereas 27207 citizens have been arrested by lodging 17983 FIRs over violation of section 144 among them 18113 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 3499 shops and 216 restaurants.

Likewise, 382 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 456 accused. In this regard, 479825 Kg wheat, 313065 Kg rice, 203301 masks, 999 sanitizers and 116525 other food items have been recovered from the hoarders.

During previous month duty, police teams provided awareness to 172778 citizens and also provided assistance to 115220 citizens. During previous day, 1393 pickets have been established where 5892 vehicles and 13801 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 27411 checked citizens, 16504 citizens have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 1149 citizens. 1247 violators have been arrested whereas 708 accused have been released on bail.

Collectively, 1486 accused have been nominated in 825 registered FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 260 shops and 03 restaurants.

Likesiwse, in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 14 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 22 persons among them 14 persons have been arrested.

Police teams during the duty provided Corona awareness to 5365 citizens and 1985 citizens have been provided assistance by police.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Police teams in all districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of coronavirus pandemic and violations of hoarding act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved.

Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from coronavirus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act.

Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers and officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of coronavirus pandemic and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.

