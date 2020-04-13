UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,799 Cases Registered Over Violations Of Section 144

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:05 PM

1,799 cases registered over violations of Section 144

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Monday that so far 1,799 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Monday that so far 1,799 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to official sources, the Lahore Police Operations Wing had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to retrain people from unnecessary movement.

More than 1,45,534 citizens have been checked at these pickets till date since imposition of the lockdown while more than 1,35,690 persons were asked to to go back to their homes.

Over 4,032 citizens were release after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 1,25,359 vehicles including 71556 motorcycles, 24539 cars, 19094 rickshaws, 3420 taxis and 6750 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city, The police had impounded 5102 cars & motorcycles in different police stations of the city on the violation of Section 144.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

22 seconds ago

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockd ..

23 seconds ago

MoHR prepares policy recommendations to mitigate i ..

24 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2,558 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

27 seconds ago

Reasonable number of Covid-19 victim recovers in P ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.