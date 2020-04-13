1,799 cases registered over violations of Section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Monday that so far 1,799 cases had been registered against those involved in violations of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

According to official sources, the Lahore Police Operations Wing had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to retrain people from unnecessary movement.

More than 1,45,534 citizens have been checked at these pickets till date since imposition of the lockdown while more than 1,35,690 persons were asked to to go back to their homes.

Over 4,032 citizens were release after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 1,25,359 vehicles including 71556 motorcycles, 24539 cars, 19094 rickshaws, 3420 taxis and 6750 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city, The police had impounded 5102 cars & motorcycles in different police stations of the city on the violation of Section 144.