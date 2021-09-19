17MW Renolia HPP in Kohistan starts commercial operation: RE PEDO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A newly constructed 17 megawatt (MW) Renolia Hydropower Project in district Kohistan started its commercial operation by contributing power to the national grid.

In a handout issued on Sunday, the Resident Engineer (RE), Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Development Organization (PEDO), Syed Aziz Ahmed said that 17MW Renolia HPP was a 'Run of River' hydropower plant having a capacity to generate 17MW electricity.

He said that it would generate Rs 415 million rupees annual revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The RE said that the power generated by the Renolia HPP has been linked to the national grid.

He lauded the efforts taken by the consultant company and field staff for the completion of the most important project.

He expressed the hope that 17MW Renolia HPP would usher a new era of prosperity and development in the area and would help in strengthening the provincial economy.