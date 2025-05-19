Open Menu

17th AAK Endowment Fund Meeting Held At SAU To Support Students

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 17th meeting of the AAK Endowment Fund was held on Monday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam for the students of the 2K24 batch of the Master’s Degree Program in Agricultural Economics. The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal.

During the session, interviews were conducted with short listed candidates for scholarships, aiming to finalize recommendations for financial assistance to deserving students.

According to the SAU spokesperson, prominent academic and administrative members of the university participated in the meeting, including Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, donor representative Prof Dr Qazi Suleman Memon, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Chairman Department of Agricultural Economics Prof Dr Habibullah Magsi, Director Planning and Development Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani and Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the importance of supporting meritorious and needy students through institutional and alumni contributions. He highlighted that most students enrolled at the university belong to middle-income families, and the university strives to offer both academic support and financial assistance to ease their burden.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar stated that the Office of Financial Assistance was actively providing scholarship opportunities for capable students and conducting awareness sessions to guide them. He further revealed that a digital feedback e-portal would soon be launched, allowing stakeholders to share valuable insights and suggestions for improving services and quality.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan