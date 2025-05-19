17th AAK Endowment Fund Meeting Held At SAU To Support Students
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 17th meeting of the AAK Endowment Fund was held on Monday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam for the students of the 2K24 batch of the Master’s Degree Program in Agricultural Economics. The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal.
During the session, interviews were conducted with short listed candidates for scholarships, aiming to finalize recommendations for financial assistance to deserving students.
According to the SAU spokesperson, prominent academic and administrative members of the university participated in the meeting, including Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, donor representative Prof Dr Qazi Suleman Memon, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Chairman Department of Agricultural Economics Prof Dr Habibullah Magsi, Director Planning and Development Muhammad Ashraf Rustamani and Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the importance of supporting meritorious and needy students through institutional and alumni contributions. He highlighted that most students enrolled at the university belong to middle-income families, and the university strives to offer both academic support and financial assistance to ease their burden.
Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar stated that the Office of Financial Assistance was actively providing scholarship opportunities for capable students and conducting awareness sessions to guide them. He further revealed that a digital feedback e-portal would soon be launched, allowing stakeholders to share valuable insights and suggestions for improving services and quality.
