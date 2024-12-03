17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The 17th Aalmi urdu Conference 2024 –Jashan-e-Karachi set to begin from December 5, 2024, continuing until December.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah briefed the media in this regard on Tuesday.

He said considering the growing interest, the opening session will be held at the YMCA Ground.

The conference will feature more than 60 sessions, and a cake-cutting ceremony will mark the 70 the anniversary of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.