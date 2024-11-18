Open Menu

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set To Begin On December 5

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 08:15 PM

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024” would commence on December 5 and continue for four days, concluding on December 8.This was announced by the president of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ,Muhammad Ahmed Shah in the press conference on Monday at Haseena Mion Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024” would commence on December 5 and continue for four days, concluding on December 8.This was announced by the president of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ,Muhammad Ahmed Shah in the press conference on Monday at Haseena Mion Hall .On which occasion renowned scholar, poet, and writer Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui,Vice President and veteran actor Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi and Treasurer Qudsia Akbar were also present.

During the briefing, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah announced that “17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024” would commence on December 5 and continue for four days, concluding on December 8. He highlighted the recent success of the world’s largest 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi”. He stated that "We twisted the enemy's arm in one decisive move, and I am grateful to the media for showcasing Pakistan's positive image globally. They have been with us on this journey for the past 17 years. Ahmed Shah said we plan to celebrate the 70 anniversary of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi named ‘Jashan -e- Karachi”.

The conference will feature sessions on dialogue, discussions, Qawwali, dance, music, Urdu poetry's contribution to Karachi, Taqdessi Adab, Khwateen, Karachi mein Bacho ka Adab, Karachi waly jo Pardesi hoy, Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, Pashto, and Seraiki culture and literature, Taleem beeti, book launches, Karachi ky mazah nigar, Karachi Ke Musavir, Karachi ke Khilari, Javed Siddiqui ke Khako ka Mujmua “Mere Muhtaram”, KMC 1843 se 2024 tek, Karachi kal or aj, Karachi me bany wala music, Aalmi Mushaira, Urdu Tanqeed, Maholiyat and Global Warminig, theater, radio, TV, film and much more will be added. Prominent personalities such as Nadeem Baig, Mustafa Qureshi, Umair Najmi, Ali Zaryoun, Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Asim Azhar will participate. Discussions will also address digital media, artificial intelligence, the city’s historical narrative, and the history of media in Pakistan. he added.

