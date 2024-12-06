17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded

The 2nd day of the four-day 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded with an exceptional Aalmi Mushaira at YMCA Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 2nd day of the four-day 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded with an exceptional Aalmi Mushaira at YMCA Ground. The session was presided over by renowned poet Anwar Shaoor, and featured an impressive lineup of poets who captivated the audience with their poetry.

The poets who performed included Samreen nadeem samar, Rahat zahid, Suman shah, Tariq sabzwari, Shahida hasan, Sabir zafar, Salman gillani, Umair najmi, Ali zaryoun, Fatema hasan, Sabeen saif, Hina ambreen tariq, Bakhan mehranvi, Amar peerzado, Farzana naina, Ghazal Ansari, Shadab ahsani, Ahmed jahngir, Khalid moen, Najma usman, Fazil jamili, Saleem figar, Abid Rasheed, Vakeel Ansari, Aqeel abbas Jafri, Meer ahmed naved, Ashfaque hussain, Naeem Sameer, Seeman naved, Atif tauqeer, Rehana qamar, Shaista musfti. Their soulful renditions of poetry received loud applause from the audience, who couldn't contain their admiration.

The session were moderated by Wasi Shah and Shakeel Khan, who kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the event.

The event also saw a large number of young attendees, who were present to enjoy the insightful conversation with celebrities Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Asim Azhar at the "Mein hoo Karachi" session. The vibrant atmosphere at YMCA Ground echoed with the energy of the audience, reflecting the success of the second day of the conference.

On the second day of the Aalmi Urdu Conference, 18 sessions were held, starting with the session titled "Urdu Nazm Mein Karachi Ka Hissa." The conference included discussions on a wide range of topics such as Taqdeesi Adab Ke Roshan Chiragh, Duniya Badalti Khawateen, Kitaabon Ki Ronmaai, Bachon Ka Adab, KMC 1843 Se 2024 Tak, Seraiki Aur Pakhtoon Saqafat Aur Adab, Governance for People Empowerment, Nayi Nasal Ki Numainda Aawaazain: Ummer Najmi, Imran Aami, Javed Siddiqi Ke Khakoon Ka Majmua "Mere Muhtaram" Pakistani Media, International Media Ke Tanazur Mein, Dear Karachi Dramayi Parhna Karachi: Kal Aur Aaj.