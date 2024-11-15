17th Aalmi Urdu conference to enthrall Karachi from Dec 5-8l

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The 17th Aalmi urdu Conference is set to enthrall literature enthusiasts from December 5th to 8th at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi where event to brings together intellectuals, artists, poets, journalists and language experts from around the globe to celebrate the beauty of Urdu literature and promote cross-cultural understanding.

In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah disclosed that with a legacy of hosting prominent personalities, including Wasi Shah, Bushra Ansari, Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi, Wasi Shah, Pir Zada Qasim, Sohail Waraich and Anwar Maqsood to be part of this event for their unforgettable experience, fostering engagement among youth and showcasing Pakistan's rich cultural diversity.

He said four-day conference will feature thought-provoking sessions, mesmerizing performances and literary discussions that will leave attendees in awe.

This four-day conference promises to be an enriching experience with something for everyone interested in Urdu language, literature and culture, he added.

Ahmed Shah also emphasized the significance of Urdu for the youth at the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference.

He highlighted that Urdu learning boosts intelligence and character and is vital for understanding Islamic history and rich literature.

By learning Urdu, youth can gain a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, develop essential communication skills, and connect with their roots, he said, adding, Urdu's importance for youth is a call to action to promote the language and its rich cultural significance.