17th Aalmi Urdu Conference To Enthrall Karachi From Dec 5-8l
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The 17th Aalmi urdu Conference is set to enthrall literature enthusiasts from December 5th to 8th at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi where event to brings together intellectuals, artists, poets, journalists and language experts from around the globe to celebrate the beauty of Urdu literature and promote cross-cultural understanding.
In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah disclosed that with a legacy of hosting prominent personalities, including Wasi Shah, Bushra Ansari, Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi, Wasi Shah, Pir Zada Qasim, Sohail Waraich and Anwar Maqsood to be part of this event for their unforgettable experience, fostering engagement among youth and showcasing Pakistan's rich cultural diversity.
He said four-day conference will feature thought-provoking sessions, mesmerizing performances and literary discussions that will leave attendees in awe.
This four-day conference promises to be an enriching experience with something for everyone interested in Urdu language, literature and culture, he added.
Ahmed Shah also emphasized the significance of Urdu for the youth at the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference.
He highlighted that Urdu learning boosts intelligence and character and is vital for understanding Islamic history and rich literature.
By learning Urdu, youth can gain a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, develop essential communication skills, and connect with their roots, he said, adding, Urdu's importance for youth is a call to action to promote the language and its rich cultural significance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist dies as motorcycle fell into ditch11 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self- determination: JKCHR Chief21 minutes ago
-
Haripur press club election schedule announced32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000-litre substandard milk1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's cities unite with diverse traditional cuisine at 10-day Lok Mela festival1 hour ago
-
Couple booked over expelling father from home for monetary dispute1 hour ago
-
Govt. determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Customers must use gas-fired appliances wisely in winter: SSGC officials11 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights enduring bonds of friendship in Pakistan-UK12 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop12 hours ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 1512 hours ago
-
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting12 hours ago